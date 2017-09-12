FSB launches small business awards

The search is on for the south west’s most outstanding small businesses via a major new awards competition.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has launched the ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018’ which will culminate in both regional and national finals.

Small businesses throughout the south west will battle it out for prizes across 12 different categories and both FSB members and non-members alike have until December 1 to enter.

The awards will celebrate the best of the south west’s 220,000 small businesses and their vast contribution they make to both regional and national economies.

The regional winners will be announced at an awards ceremony early next year and will then go forward to the national final, where the overall FSB UK Small Business of the Year 2018 will be announced in May.

Ann Vandermeulen, the FSB development manager for Cornwall, encouraged local businesses to get involved in the new awards and try to win both regional and national honours.

She said: “We know that the south west has some fantastic, innovative businesses and it would be great to see as many of them as possible enter.

“SMEs are a vital part of the south west contributing so much to the economy and making our region a more exciting place in which to live, work, study and visit. This is our chance to recognise the best of the best.”

For more information and a full list of categories, click here.