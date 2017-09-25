Naked Solar has been shortlisted for this year’s Green Energy Awards.

The Newquay-based solar pv specialist has been named a finalist in the Sustainable Energy Installer of the Year category.

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, meanwhile, will be battling it out against Nottingham City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council to be named Most Proactive Public Sector Organisation.

Merlin Hyman, chief executive of awards organiser, Regen, said: “We received an impressive amount and quality of nominations which made shortlisting very difficult.”

The awards evening will be held in Bath on November 28, following the annual Renewable Futures conference.