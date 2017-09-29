The shortlist for this year’s Cornwall Tourism Awards has been revealed.

The annual competition saw an increase to 26 categories this year, with a new Guided Tour category and other changes to reflect the ever-changing nature of tourism.

180 entries were received from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, with 75 selected as finalists who will be in suspense until the awards ceremony at the Headland Hotel in Newquay on November 2.

Successful businesses in the Cornwall Awards will be fast tracked into the South West Tourism Excellence Awards in February 2018 and possibly invited to represent Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the 2018 National VisitEngland Awards, in which Cornwall has often been the best performing county.

Awards organiser, Robin Barker of Services for Tourism, said: “The response from finalists when we tell them of their selection says it all, with ‘wow,wow, wow’ being the first three words from the first respondent.

“Being recognised in these awards means so much to businesses, recognising their dedication, imagination and the kind of ceaseless investment that 21st century tourism requires.”

2017/18 FINALISTS & HIGHLY COMMENDED (in alphabetic order)

ACCESS & INCLUSIVITY AWARD

Finalists

Mother Ivey’s Bay Holiday Park, Padstow, motheriveysbay.com, @motheriveysbay

@motheriveysbay Mylor Sailing School, Falmouth, mylorsailingschool.co.uk, @mylorsailing

@mylorsailing Screech Owl Sanctuary, St Columb, screechowlsanctuary.co.uk, @ScreechOwlSanct

Highly Commended

Pentewan Sands Holiday Park, Pentewan, pentewan.co.uk, @PentewanSands

ACTIVE & SPORTING EXPERIENCE

Finalists

Newquay Activity Centre, Newquay, newquayactivitycentre.co.uk, @NewquayActivity

@NewquayActivity Scilly Seal Snorkelling, Isles of Scilly, scillysealsnorkelling.com, @sealsnorkelling

@sealsnorkelling The Outdoor Offer at Lanhydrock, National Trust, Bodmin, nationaltrust.org.uk/lanhydrock, @LanhydrockNT

Highly Commended

Mylor Sailing School, Falmouth, mylorsailingschool.co.uk, @mylorsailing

@mylorsailing Retallack Resort and Spa, St Columb, retallackresort.co.uk, @Retallackresort

@Retallackresort Ticket To Ride Surf School, Perranporth, tickettoridesurfschool.co.uk, @ttrsurfschools

ARTISTIC, CULTURAL & LEARNING EXPERIENCE

Finalists

National Maritime Museum Cornwall – Tattoo Exhibition, Falmouth, nmmc.co.uk, @thenmmc

@thenmmc Penlee House Gallery & Museum – Stanhope Forbes Exhibition, Penzance, penleehouse.org.uk, @PenleeHouse

@PenleeHouse Rick Stein’s Cookery School, Padstow, rickstein.com/school, @RickSteinSchool

Highly Commended

BED AND BREAKFAST OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Lower Barns Boutique B&B, St Ewe, lowerbarns.co.uk, @lowerbarns

@lowerbarns Wadebridge Bed and Breakfast, Wadebridge, wadebridgebedandbreakfast.net, @wadebridgeBandB

Highly Commended

The Old Rectory, Boscastle, stjuliot.com, @StJuliotBandB

@StJuliotBandB The Wheelhouse Guest House, Isles of Scilly, thewheelhousescilly.co.uk, @Wheelhouse_IoS

CAFÉ/TEAROOM OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Boscastle Farm Shop & Cafe, Boscastle, boscastlefarmshop.co.uk, @BFS20k7

@BFS20k7 Talland Bay Beach Cafe, Looe, tallandbaybeachcafe.co.uk,

The Cornish Pantry at Cornwall Gold, Redruth, cornwall-gold.com, @Cornwall_Gold

@Cornwall_Gold The Thirstea Co, Portscatho, thethirsteacompany.co.uk, @thethirsteaco

CAMPING AND CARAVANNING PARK OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Dolbeare Park, Saltash, dolbeare.co.uk, @dolbearepark

@dolbearepark Polmanter Touring Park, St Ives, polmanter.co.uk, @PolmanterStIves

@PolmanterStIves Trevalgan Touring Park, St Ives, trevalgantouringpark.co.uk,

DOG FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Karma St Martin’s, Isles of Scilly, karmastmartins.com, @KarmaResorts

@KarmaResorts Mullion Cove Hotel, Mullion, mullion-cove.co.uk, @mullioncove

@mullioncove Old Lanwarnick Cottages, Liskeard, oldlanwarnick.co.uk, @listedluxury

Highly Commended

Talland Bay Hotel Ltd, Looe, tallandbayhotel.com, @TallandBayHotel

GLAMPING & ALTERNATIVE ACCOMMODATION

Finalists

Boswarthen Farm, Penzance, boswarthenfarm.co.uk, @boswarthenfarm

@boswarthenfarm East Throne Yurts and Cottages Ltd, Bude, east-thornecornwall.co.uk, @eastthorne

@eastthorne Safari Cornwall, Bodmin, safaricornwall.com, @SafariCornwall

GUIDED TOUR

Finalists

Adventure Segway, Torpoint, adventureseway.com, @adventuresegway

@adventuresegway Encounter Cornwall, Fowey, encountercornwall.com, @kayakcornwall

@kayakcornwall Koru Kayaking, St Agnes, korukayaking.co.uk, @HettyKoru

Highly Commended

Bude Canoe Experience, Holsworthy, budecanoeexperience.co.uk, @budecanoe

@budecanoe iWalk Cornwall, Tintagel, iwalkcornwall.co.uk, @iwalkc

@iwalkc Select South West Tours, Cornwall, selectsouthwesttours.com, @selectSWtours

HOLIDAY PARK OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Gwel an Mor Resort, Portreath, gwelanmor.com, @GwelanMorResort

@GwelanMorResort Pentewan Sands Holiday Park, Pentewan, pentewan.co.uk, @PentewanSands

@PentewanSands The Park, Mawgan Porth, theparkcornwall.com, @theparkcornwall

INTERNATIONAL VISITOR EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Cornwall Plus – Glasney Rooms & Flats, Penryn, cornwall-plus.co.uk/groups, @cornwall_plus

@cornwall_plus Pentewan Sands Holiday Park, Pentewan, pentewan.co.uk, @PentewanSands

@PentewanSands Select South West Tours, Cornwall, selectsouthwesttours.com, @selectSWtours

LARGE HOTEL OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Carbis Bay Hotel, Spa and Estate, St Ives, carbisbayhotel.co.uk, @CarbisBay_Hotel

@CarbisBay_Hotel The Alverton Hotel, Truro, thealverton.co.uk, @AlvertonHotel

@AlvertonHotel The Headland Hotel & Spa, Newquay, headlandhotel.co.uk, @headlandhotel

LARGE VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Camel Creek Adventure Park, Wadebridge, camelcreek.co.uk, @CamelCreekPark

@CamelCreekPark The Minack Theatre, Penzance, minack.com, @minacktheatre

@minacktheatre Tintagel Castle, Tintagel, english-heritage.org.uk/tintagel, @EHTintagel

OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE

Award will be announced on the night

RESTAURANT/BISTRO OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Amellies, Porthleven, Porthleven, ameliesporthleven.co.uk, @amelies_kernow

@amelies_kernow The Fish House, Newquay, thefishhousefistral.com, @harwod_paul

@harwod_paul The Star Castle Restaurant, Isles of Scilly, star-castle.co.uk, @starcastlehotel

SELF CATERING HOLIDAY PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Bosinver Farm Cottages, St Austell, bosinver.co.uk, @bosinver

@bosinver Mullion Cove Luxury Harbour Apartments, Mullion, mullion-cove.co.uk, @mullioncove

@mullioncove The Headland Cottages, Newquay, headlandhotel.co.uk, @headlandhotel

Highly Commended

North Coast Holiday Cottages, Redruth, northcoastholidaycottages.co.uk, @NCHC14

@NCHC14 Tregarthen’s Hotel and Cottages, Isles of Scilly, tregarthenscottages.com, @Tregarthens

SELF CATERING PROPERTY OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Lower Marsh Farm, Saltash, lowermarshfarm.com, @lowermarshfarm

@lowermarshfarm Old Barn Tregonetha, St Columb, oldbarncornwall.co.uk, @oldbarncornwall

SMALL VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Lappa Valley Steam Railway, St Newlyn East, lappavalley.co.uk, @LappaValley

@LappaValley Screech Owl Sanctuary, St Columb, screechowlsanctuary.co.uk, @ScreechOwlSanct

@ScreechOwlSanct St Austell Brewery, St Austell, staustellbreweryvisitorcentre.co.uk, @staustellbrew

SMALL/BOUTIQUE HOTEL OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Hell Bay Hotel, Isles of Scilly, hellbay.co.uk, @HellBayHotel

@HellBayHotel Mullion Cove Hotel, Mullion, mullion-cove.co.uk, @mullioncove

@mullioncove Talland Bay Hotel Ltd, Looe, tallandbayhotel.com, @TallandBayHotel

Highly Commended

Karma St. Martin’s, Isles of Scilly, karmastmartins.com, @KarmaResorts

@KarmaResorts The Port Gaverne Hotel, Port Isaac, portgavernehotel.co.uk, @portgaverne

SPA AND WELLBEING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Bosinver Farm Cottages, St Austell, bosinver.co.uk, @bosinver

@bosinver C Bay Spa, St ives, carbisbayhotel.co.uk/html/spa.html, @CarbisBay_Hotel

@CarbisBay_Hotel The Headland Hotel & Spa, Newquay, headlandhotel.co.uk, @headlandhotel

SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD

Finalists

Old Barn Tregonetha, St Columb, oldbarncornwall.co.uk, @oldbarncornwall

@oldbarncornwall The Olde House – Farm Cottages, Wadebridge, theoldehouse.co.uk, @theoldehouse

@theoldehouse Wild Futures, The Monkey Sanctuary, Looe, monkeysanctuary.org, @wildfutures

TOURISM EVENT/FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Islands’ Regatta, Isles of Scilly, visitislesofscilly.com, @visitIOS

@visitIOS Looe Music Festival, Looe, looemusic.co.uk, @looemusicfest

@looemusicfest Porthleven Food & Music Festival, Porthleven, porthlevenfoodfestival.com, @PorthlevenFest

TOURISM PUB OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Pandora Inn, Falmouth, pandorainn.com, @PandoraInn

@PandoraInn The Blue Peter Inn, Polperro, thebluepeterinn.yolasite.com,

The Gurnard’s Head, St Ives, gurnardshead.co.uk, @gurnardshead

VENUE AND BUSINESS TOURISM AWARD

Finalists

Carbis Bay Hotel, Spa and Estate, St Ives, carbisbayhotel.co.uk, @CarbisBay_Hotel

@CarbisBay_Hotel China Fleet Country Club, Saltash, china-fleet.co.uk, @chinafleet

@chinafleet The Headland Hotel & Spa, Newquay, headlandhotel.co.uk, @headlandhotel

VISITOR INFORMATION SERVICE OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Bodmin Information Centre, Bodmin, bodminlive.com, @wendy1978

@wendy1978 Bude Tourist Information Centre, Bude, visitbude.info, @VisitBude

@VisitBude Visit Truro, Truro, visittruro.org.uk, @VisitTruro

Highly Commended

Launceston Tourist Information Centre, Launceston, visitlaunceston.co.uk, @LauncestonTIC

WILDLIFE FRIENDLY TOURISM BUSINESS AWARD

Finalists

Bourne Leisure Perran Sands, Perranporth, haven.com/parks/cornwall/perran-sands, @haven#peransands

@haven#peransands Feadon Farm Wildlife Conservation Centre at Gwel an Mor Resort, Portreath, feadonfarmwildlife.co.uk, @GwelanMorResort

@GwelanMorResort Forest Holidays Deerpark, Liskeard, forestholidays.co.uk, @Forestholidays

Highly Commended

Lower Marsh Farm, Saltash, lowermarshfarm.com, @lowermarshfarm

@lowermarshfarm Windsworth, St Martin by Looe, windsworth.org,uk,

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO TOURISM

Award will be announced on the night

WINNER OF WINNERS