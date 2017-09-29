The shortlist for this year’s Cornwall Tourism Awards has been revealed.

The annual competition saw an increase to 26 categories this year, with a new Guided Tour category and other changes to reflect the ever-changing nature of tourism.

180 entries were received from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, with 75 selected as finalists who will be in suspense until the awards ceremony at the Headland Hotel in Newquay on November 2.

Successful businesses in the Cornwall Awards will be fast tracked into the South West Tourism Excellence Awards in February 2018 and possibly invited to represent Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the 2018 National VisitEngland Awards, in which Cornwall has often been the best performing county.

Awards organiser, Robin Barker of Services for Tourism, said: “The response from finalists when we tell them of their selection says it all, with ‘wow,wow, wow’ being the first three words from the first respondent.

“Being recognised in these awards means so much to businesses, recognising their dedication, imagination and the kind of ceaseless investment that 21st century tourism requires.”

2017/18 FINALISTS & HIGHLY COMMENDED (in alphabetic order)

 ACCESS & INCLUSIVITY AWARD

Finalists

Highly Commended

ACTIVE & SPORTING EXPERIENCE

Finalists

Highly Commended

ARTISTIC, CULTURAL & LEARNING EXPERIENCE

Finalists

  • National Maritime Museum Cornwall – Tattoo Exhibition, Falmouth, nmmc.co.uk, @thenmmc
  • Penlee House Gallery & Museum – Stanhope Forbes Exhibition, Penzance, penleehouse.org.uk, @PenleeHouse
  • Rick Stein’s Cookery School, Padstow, rickstein.com/school, @RickSteinSchool

Highly Commended

BED AND BREAKFAST OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Highly Commended

CAFÉ/TEAROOM OF THE YEAR

Finalists

CAMPING AND CARAVANNING PARK OF THE YEAR

Finalists

DOG FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Highly Commended

GLAMPING & ALTERNATIVE ACCOMMODATION

Finalists

GUIDED TOUR

Finalists

Highly Commended

HOLIDAY PARK OF THE YEAR

Finalists

INTERNATIONAL VISITOR EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

Finalists

LARGE HOTEL OF THE YEAR

Finalists

LARGE VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

Finalists

OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE

  • Award will be announced on the night

RESTAURANT/BISTRO OF THE YEAR

Finalists

SELF CATERING HOLIDAY PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Highly Commended

SELF CATERING PROPERTY OF THE YEAR

Finalists

SMALL VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

Finalists

SMALL/BOUTIQUE HOTEL OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Highly Commended

SPA AND WELLBEING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

Finalists

SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD

Finalists

TOURISM EVENT/FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Finalists

TOURISM PUB OF THE YEAR

Finalists

VENUE AND BUSINESS TOURISM AWARD

Finalists

VISITOR INFORMATION SERVICE OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Highly Commended

WILDLIFE FRIENDLY TOURISM BUSINESS AWARD

Finalists

Highly Commended

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO TOURISM

  • Award will be announced on the night

WINNER OF WINNERS

  • Award will be announced on the night

 

