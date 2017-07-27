PureComms is to sponsor the Cornwall Tourism Awards this year – the first time that any company in the telecoms and IT industry has been involved.

Entries for the county stage of the awards are again record-breaking, with more than 600 so far received across the South West. Competition categories span a wide range of hospitality provision and judging is rigorous – with many winners going on to win nationally. Feedback is given on every written entry form and workshops are organised to provide advice and guidance.

“Tourism is vital to the local economy and we’re very proud to be part of an awards scheme that actively helps businesses improve and prosper,” said PureComms director Jane Vivian. “Not only is it part of our ethos to contribute to our local communities, but we also have a number of clients in the tourism sector, so this sponsorship is a perfect fit for us.”

Awards organiser Robin Barker said: “We welcome PureComms as a new sponsor of the awards – especially as they are keen to work with us throughout the year in supporting excellence. They have an excellent reputation for customer service and being experts in their field and that specialist knowledge will, I know, be very much appreciated.”