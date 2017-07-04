Entries have opened for the 2017 Cornwall Manufacturers Awards.

Cornwall’s manufacturers play a significant role in the local economy, contributing £800 million annually with 16,000+ employees being paid 40% higher than the county’s average salary.

Championing these achievements, the Cornwall Manufacturers Group (CMG) is inviting all manufacturing organisations across the county to enter their awards.

A number of categories are up for grabs, including apprenticeships, innovation, environmental and exporter of the year.

CMG chairman, Eric Nicholls, said: “These awards are a fantastic platform for Cornwall’s engineering and manufacturing businesses to showcase their excellence in manufacturing.

“There are over 1100 manufacturing enterprises in Cornwall representing all aspects of the industry from food and drink to pharmaceuticals to textiles and metal products – Cornwall has it all and we encourage everyone to support them and enter.”

The deadline for entering the awards is September 8. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 2, which will feature guest speaker Mike Rigby, Barclays director of manufacturing.

For more details about entering the awards, click here.