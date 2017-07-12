Major engineering and refurbishment works to renovate Jubilee Pool in Penzance saw Cormac and Cornwall Council secure the People’s Choice Award at the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) 2017 South West Civil Engineering Awards.

The same project, which brought one of the premier lidos in the country and one of the last of its kind in Europe back into full usage, was also highly-commended by the judges in the ‘over £1-million (re-engineered)’ category.

The ceremony took place on Friday, 7 July at Bristol Science Museum and was hosted by the ICE president, Professor Tim Broyd.

One of the key groups in making the project happen was the Friends of Jubilee Pool. For many years, the group has championed the pool’s heritage, provided volunteers, and sought the funding and political support needed to bring it back to its former glories. Now, they are running it with local stakeholders as a community benefit society.

Martin Nixon, chair of the friends group, said: “This award shows exactly how important Jubilee Pool is, not only to the people of Penzance, but to people well beyond the borders of Cornwall. It also demonstrates what can be achieved when a community takes ownership of a cause close to their hearts.”

Welcoming the award, Mike Eathorne-Gibbons, Cornwall Council’s cabinet member for Customers, said: “This provides recognition of the close partnership working between the Friends of Jubilee Pool, Cornwall Council, Penzance Town Council and Cormac to deliver this challenging project.

“This accolade speaks for itself. The pool is open and is being enjoyed by local residents and visitors to Penzance, and long may that continue.”