Cornwall scoops hospitality awards

The Catey Awards are often described as the ‘Oscars’ of the hospitality industry and held annually at Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London to celebrate all that is exemplary in the hospitality, travel and tourism industry. Since their inception in 1984, The Cateys have cast a spotlight on the industry’s highest flyers, strongest performers and hottest brands.

Cornwall can therefore feel proud having scooped two Catey’s with Nathan Outlaw whose restaurants include Restaurant Nathan Oulaw along with the Fish Kitchen based in Port Issac, the Mariners in Rock and Outlaws at the Capital Hotel in London achieving a Catey as Independent Restaurateur of the Year. Nathan Outlaw has been at the forefront of the recent food evolution in Cornwall and now holds four Michelin stars. The other Catey award winner was Todsworthy Farm Holidays. Todsworthy Farm Holidays won the Catey Accessibility Award. Each cottage is disability friendly and dog friendly with the advantage of plenty of space along with the chance for guests to interact with the farm animals. Disablility campainer and author of Food for Thought David Croft nonimated Todsworthy Farm for the Catey Accessibility Award and said:

“I’m so pleased for Cornwall that Nathan Outlaw won a Catey, as he kindly gave a recipe for my book. In turn I was delighted that Todsworthy Farm won a Catey having nominated them for the Catey Accessibility Award especially as the farm is run in part by a fellow tetraplegic so I hope both Nathan and Jonathan go on to achieve further accolades in the future. I also hope that other establishments offering disabled friendly accommodation consider entering the Catey Awards or their local Tourism Awards as the rewards can be most beneficial for all concerned.”