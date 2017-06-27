Hart Miller Design was named Design Team of the Year at the Mix Interior Awards.

The Mix Interiors awards are handed each year to the “boundary-pushers” of the commercial interiors sector.

The award in particular recognises the Penryn-based company’s furniture design work, for clients such as TalkTalk, PwC, and Google.

Receiving the award at a glamourous function in London’s historic Old Billingsgate Market, Anna Hart said: “As we approach the tenth anniversary for the Hart Miller Design studio it is an honour to be recognised by the industry at this level.”