A Falmouth equine dental technician has won an award from her professional body for her charitable work with horses.

Lucy Evans was secretly nominated for her voluntary work with the Flicka Foundation Horse and Donkey Sanctuary at Mabe, near Penryn.

She launched her own business, Equine Dental Solutions, four years ago after being inspired by the work of a horse dentist at the sanctuary in 2009, where she had already been serving voluntarily.

The British Association of Equine Dental Technicians (BAEDT) makes two members’ awards every year and Evans, who continues to help the sanctuary on a regular basis, was one of the 2017 winners.

She said: “It was a big surprise and very humbling just to have been nominated for this wonderful award, let alone win it, as I have only been a full member for one year.

“I am very grateful to the person or people concerned for their kindness in nominating me.”