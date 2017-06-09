Apprenticeship awards open

Nominations have opened for the third annual Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards.

Host Truro and Penwith College is again on the hunt for both apprentices and employers that are demonstrating “outstanding achievement and commitment” to apprenticeships.

Any learner or employer who is involved in apprenticeship training in Cornwall is eligible to be nominated, regardless of the college or training provider that delivers their training.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony to be held in November.

