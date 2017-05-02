Entries have opened for this year’s Cornwall Tourism Awards.

After a record year, in which the region’s tourism awards schemes attracted 605 entries with over 135 winners, the 2017/18 awards have been launched and hospitality businesses across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are invited to enter.

2017 builds on the success of the past as well as seeing a few changes. There is a new Guided Tour category for tours on land and water, alongside criteria changes for Hotels, Holiday Parks and Visitor Information Service.

Other categories include Glamping, Wildlife Friendly, Self Catering, Dog Friendly, Access & Inclusivity, B&Bs, Spas and Wellbeing, Active & Sporting experience, Artistic, Cultural & Learning Experience, Cafes, Pubs, Restaurants, B&Bs, Attractions, Business Tourism, Customer Service, Sustainable Tourism & Events & Festivals.

Awards organiser, Robin Barker, said: “Like any good tourism business, the awards continue to evolve and develop and this year is no exception. Last year saw record entries as well as wide-ranging feedback, and we look forward to working closely with entrants in helping them stay at the forefront of quality tourism.”

The deadline for entering the awards is midnight on June 16. For full details, click here.