Teeenwork to represent Cornwall

Teenwork Cornwall from Treviglas College, Newquay, has won the Company of the Year title at the 2017 Young Enterprise Cornwall Innovation Awards.

The Year 10 team will now go through to next month’s south west regional finals in Gloucestershire on 14 June.

The entrepreneurial group of youngsters’ winning idea was to set up a web-based recruitment service to help local teenagers find part-time work. They also won the ‘Most Innovative Product’ and ‘Best Marketing and Social Media’ trophies and were runners-up in the ‘Best Company Report’ and ‘Best Presentation’ categories.

Kim Conchie, chief executive of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, was one of the judges. He commented: “We were all very impressed with Teenwork’s passion for their product, their success in promoting it widely and the way they have organised themselves.

“The Young Enterprise company programme is an excellent way of developing key business skills and we wish the Treviglas College team every success in the next round. They are certainly young people to watch in the future.”

Ten teams from schools and colleges around Cornwall took part in the finals which was held in St John’s Hall, Penzance.

Results

Company of the Year

Teenwork Cornwall, Treviglas College, Newquay

Most Innovative Product

Teenwork Cornwall

Best Company Report

Mindful Matters, Humphrey Davy School, Penzance

Best Trade Stand

Sea Lights Cornwall, Truro High School

Best Presentation

Our Edible World, Truro High School

Best Financially Managed Company

Reflecto, Truro College

Best Use of IT

Mindful Matters

Best Marketing & Social Media

Teenwork Cornwall

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

My Paw Print, Truro School

Young Enterprise Board Awards