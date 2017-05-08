Teeenwork to represent Cornwall

Teenwork Cornwall from Treviglas College, Newquay, has won the Company of the Year title at the 2017 Young Enterprise Cornwall Innovation Awards.
The Year 10 team will now go through to next month’s south west regional finals in Gloucestershire on 14 June.
The entrepreneurial group of youngsters’ winning idea was to set up a web-based recruitment service to help local teenagers find part-time work. They also won the ‘Most Innovative Product’ and ‘Best Marketing and Social Media’ trophies and were runners-up in the ‘Best Company Report’ and ‘Best Presentation’ categories.
Kim Conchie, chief executive of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, was one of the judges. He commented: “We were all very impressed with Teenwork’s passion for their product, their success in promoting it widely and the way they have organised themselves.
“The Young Enterprise company programme is an excellent way of developing key business skills and we wish the Treviglas College team every success in the next round. They are certainly young people to watch in the future.”
Ten teams from schools and colleges around Cornwall took part in the finals which was held in St John’s Hall, Penzance.
Results
Company of the Year
- Teenwork Cornwall, Treviglas College, Newquay
Most Innovative Product
- Teenwork Cornwall
Best Company Report
- Mindful Matters, Humphrey Davy School, Penzance
Best Trade Stand
- Sea Lights Cornwall, Truro High School
Best Presentation
- Our Edible World, Truro High School
Best Financially Managed Company
- Reflecto, Truro College
Best Use of IT
- Mindful Matters
Best Marketing & Social Media
- Teenwork Cornwall
Corporate Social Responsibility Award
- My Paw Print, Truro School
Young Enterprise Board Awards
- Scentz of Cornwall, Truro High School
- Fantasy Trading Cards Cornwall, Liskeard School
What wonderful role models!! Congratulations TeenWork Cornwall.