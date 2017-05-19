Headforwards, the Redruth-based software company, was named Winner of Winners at last night’s 2017 Cornwall Business Awards ceremony.

The company received its award in front of 350 local business leaders at a glittering event hosted at St Mellion International Resort, where England rugby hero, Matt Dawson MBE, was the guest speaker.

Within the individual award categories, Headforwards scooped Most Dynamic Growth Business and its employee, Lyssa-Fee Crump, was named Young Business Person of the Year.

Another successful software company also picked up multiple awards this year. Bodmin-based Microtest was chosen as winners for Business Innovation of the Year and for Best Family Business.

Wayne Retallack of South West Laundry picked up the coveted prize for Entrepreneur of the Year and the Great Cornish Food Store was honoured as the Best New Business in Cornwall.

Full winners

Young Enterprise

The Teenwork Cornwall team from Treviglas Community College, Newquay.

Young Business Person of the Year

Lyssa-Fee Crump, Headforwards

Best New Business in Cornwall

Great Cornish Food Store

Best Third Sector Business

Active Plus CIC

Customer Focus

TorFX

Employer of the Year

Smile Together Dental CIC

Manufacturer of the Year

KCS Print

Most Creative Use of Design

Rugged Interactive

Sustainable Business of the Year

Hendra Holiday Park

Excellence in Digital Marketing

Radix Communications

Most Dynamic Growth Business

Headforwards

Best Family Business

Microtest

Best International Business

Celtic & Co

Business Innovation of the Year

Microtest

Entrepreneur of the Year

Wayne Retallack, South West Laundry

Winner of Winners