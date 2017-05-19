Headforwards, the Redruth-based software company, was named Winner of Winners at last night’s 2017 Cornwall Business Awards ceremony.
The company received its award in front of 350 local business leaders at a glittering event hosted at St Mellion International Resort, where England rugby hero, Matt Dawson MBE, was the guest speaker.
Within the individual award categories, Headforwards scooped Most Dynamic Growth Business and its employee, Lyssa-Fee Crump, was named Young Business Person of the Year.
Another successful software company also picked up multiple awards this year. Bodmin-based Microtest was chosen as winners for Business Innovation of the Year and for Best Family Business.
Wayne Retallack of South West Laundry picked up the coveted prize for Entrepreneur of the Year and the Great Cornish Food Store was honoured as the Best New Business in Cornwall.
Full winners
Young Enterprise
- The Teenwork Cornwall team from Treviglas Community College, Newquay.
Young Business Person of the Year
- Lyssa-Fee Crump, Headforwards
Best New Business in Cornwall
- Great Cornish Food Store
Best Third Sector Business
- Active Plus CIC
Customer Focus
- TorFX
Employer of the Year
- Smile Together Dental CIC
Manufacturer of the Year
- KCS Print
Most Creative Use of Design
- Rugged Interactive
Sustainable Business of the Year
- Hendra Holiday Park
Excellence in Digital Marketing
- Radix Communications
Most Dynamic Growth Business
- Headforwards
Best Family Business
- Microtest
Best International Business
- Celtic & Co
Business Innovation of the Year
- Microtest
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Wayne Retallack, South West Laundry
Winner of Winners
- Headforwards