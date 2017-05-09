A self-taught young distiller from North Cornwall has been awarded the world’s best gin title.
Selected by expert judges, who blind tasted 268 global entries, Tarquin’s Cornish Navy Gin by Southwestern Distillery was named Best in Show at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017.
Founder and master distiller, Tarquin Leadbetter, said: “We’re so proud that our tiny distillery, on the far-flung coast of north Cornwall, can compete on the international stage against multi-nationals and global giants and come out on top.”
Leadbetter, a 29-year-old self-taught distiller, started making craft gin six years ago on his cooker at home. Starting on a shoestring using rustic equipment, he began selling his handcrafted Cornish gin commercially to local pubs in 2013, from the boot of his car.
He has since grown his micro distillery organically and now exports his artisan gin to over a dozen countries.
