Inaugural aerospace awards launches

The West of England Aerospace Forum (WEAF) has launched its first Aerospace Ambassadors Awards to celebrate individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the aerospace and defence industry.

As part of the south west aerospace cluster, the largest in the country, Devon and Cornwall companies are a significant financial and employment factor in the region’s £7 billion injection into the UK economy.

Devon & Cornwall companies represent 16% of the total WEAF membership, and include major manufacturers such as Babcock International, UTC and innovative SMEs such as South West Metal Finishing.

The awards are free to enter and are open to everyone working in the sector. The six award categories are:

Best Aerospace Design Engineer

Best Young Aerospace Entrant

Best representative of Diversity

Heritage Aerospace Ambassador

Best Aerospace Customer Service

Best Aerospace Media Ambassador (Short film)

The winners will be selected by an independent panel of recognised experts from across the region’s aerospace and defence industry.

Simon Young, Chief Executive of WEAF, the leading membership trade organisation for aerospace and defence companies in the south west, said: “We’re delighted to launch our brand-new Aerospace Ambassadors Awards.

“We decided to start these awards as we believe the south west aerospace sector contains some of the brightest and most talented individuals in engineering today, whose creativity, integrity, ingenuity, performance and dedication is something of which we should be justifiably proud.

“There are no limits to the number of nominations you can make, so get nominating and good luck to everyone working in the aerospace industry in Devon and Cornwall.”

The winners of the awards will be announced at the Aerospace Ambassadors Awards ceremony and gala dinner on June 28.

For more information, click here.