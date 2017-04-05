Cornwall Business Awards finalists

The finalists for each of the categories in this year’s Cornwall Business Awards 2017 have now been announced and the shortlist is as follows:
Young Business Person of the Year
Lyssa-Fee Crump, Headforwards
Sam Karkeek, WAX Watergate
Victoria Kierkegaard, Vixystrawberry Aerial Arts
Best New Business in Cornwall
Great Cornish Food Store Ltd
Smile Together Dental CIC
Wild West Comms
Best Third Sector Business
Active Plus CIC
Bosence Farm Community
The Dreadnought Centre
Customer Focus
Perfect Stays Ltd
Spiral UK
TorFX
Employer of the Year
Headforwards
Smile Together Dental CIC
TorFX
Manufacturer of the Year
KCS Print
Rugged Interactive
Spiral UK
Most Creative Use of Design
Golden Tree Productions
Peboryon
Rugged Interactive
Most Sustainable Business
Clear-flow Ltd
Hendra Holiday Park
KinetlQue Jewellery
Excellence in Digital Marketing
Oh So Social
Radix Communications Ltd
TorFX
Most Dynamic Growth Business
Headforwards
Spiral UK
TorFX
Best Family Business
Ann’s Cottage
Microtest Ltd
South West Laundry
Best International Business
BJ Sherriff
Celtic & Co Ltd
KCS Print
Business Innovation of the Year
Hertzian
KinetlQue
Microtest Ltd.
Entrepreneur of the Year
Andrew Holland, Spiral UK
Wayne Retallack, South West Laundry
Tony Sampson, Cornwall Solar Panels
Now in their twelfth year, the Cornwall Business Awards have become established as the most high profile business awards scheme in the county. Around 350 leaders from Cornwall’s top businesses are expected to attend the awards dinner at St Mellion International on 18th May. England rugby hero and TV personality, Matt Dawson MBE, will be the celebrity speaker at the event.