Cornwall Business Awards finalists

The shortlist has been revealed for this year’s Cornwall Business Awards.

The finalists for each of the categories in this year’s Cornwall Business Awards 2017 have now been announced and the shortlist is as follows:

Young Business Person of the Year

Lyssa-Fee Crump, Headforwards

Sam Karkeek, WAX Watergate

Victoria Kierkegaard, Vixystrawberry Aerial Arts

Best New Business in Cornwall

Great Cornish Food Store Ltd

Smile Together Dental CIC

Wild West Comms

Best Third Sector Business

Active Plus CIC

Bosence Farm Community

The Dreadnought Centre

Customer Focus

Perfect Stays Ltd

Spiral UK

TorFX

Employer of the Year

Headforwards

Smile Together Dental CIC

TorFX

Manufacturer of the Year

KCS Print

Rugged Interactive

Spiral UK

Most Creative Use of Design

Golden Tree Productions

Peboryon

Rugged Interactive

Most Sustainable Business

Clear-flow Ltd

Hendra Holiday Park

KinetlQue Jewellery

Excellence in Digital Marketing

Oh So Social

Radix Communications Ltd

TorFX

Most Dynamic Growth Business

Headforwards

Spiral UK

TorFX

Best Family Business

Ann’s Cottage

Microtest Ltd

South West Laundry

Best International Business

BJ Sherriff

Celtic & Co Ltd

KCS Print

Business Innovation of the Year

Hertzian

KinetlQue

Microtest Ltd.

Entrepreneur of the Year

Andrew Holland, Spiral UK

Wayne Retallack, South West Laundry

Tony Sampson, Cornwall Solar Panels

Now in their twelfth year, the Cornwall Business Awards have become established as the most high profile business awards scheme in the county. Around 350 leaders from Cornwall’s top businesses are expected to attend the awards dinner at St Mellion International on 18th May. England rugby hero and TV personality, Matt Dawson MBE, will be the celebrity speaker at the event.