Cornish companies have topped the awards list at this year’s Microentrepreneurship awards in Cardiff with both Clayworks of St Keverne and ISO Spaces of Truro winning awards.

Nominated by Responsible Finance provider, SWIG Finance, Adam Weisman of natural plaster company Clayworks was presented with the Microentrepreneur for Sustainability award and Ben Treleaven of bespoke shipping container conversion business ISO Spaces won the Microentrepreneur for Growth.

The Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards (CMA), delivered in partnership by Responsible Finance and the Citi Foundation, champion the thriving small businesses of Britain and home-grown entrepreneurs. To be eligible for the awards a business must have benefited from an affordable loan from responsible finance providers and have contributed to the local economic growth in the UK.

Jennifer Tankard, chief executive of Responsible Finance, said:

“It is inspiring to see the success of these businesses, which are creating local jobs and supply chains. The Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards celebrate the innovation and drive of entrepreneurs like Adam and Ben, the stars behind local economic growth.”

“Responsible finance providers are also helping to drive this success. Lenders like SWIG Finance are providing vital finance and support around the country. Last year responsible finance providers supported 9,600 small businesses which created 10,700 jobs.”

“This is the 4th year of the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards in the UK and the depth and range of entries is a testament to the continued evolution of the responsible finance sector – an industry that now serves more than 50,000 clients across the country.” said Bob Annibale, CMA judge and global director of Citi Inclusive Finance and Community Development.

“Whether in Central London or in rural Cornwall, it is inspiring to see how individuals and organisations are putting their communities at the heart of their business models so that their enterprising clients can create jobs and support more inclusive economic opportunities and growth. Congratulations to Clayworks and all of the winners.”