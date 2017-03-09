Famous five on VisitEngland shortlist

Five Cornish businesses have been shortlisted in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2017.

Bosinver Farm Cottages (St Austell) and The Olde House (Wadebrdge) have both been named as finalists in the Family Friendly Accommodation of the Year category, while Trethem Mill Touring Park, on the Roseland Peninsula, appears in the Holiday Park/Holiday Village category.

The Eden Project appears in the Inclusive Tourism Award category, while The Scarlet Restaurant has been named to the Taste of England category.

The Awards, now in their 28th year, recognise and congratulate those businesses and individuals from across England who champion the very best practice and excellence in customer service.

Winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on Monday April 24 at the Hilton Waldorf, London.

