Thirty seven teachers, governors and support workers from schools and colleges across Cornwall have been shortlisted for the Cornwall Teacher Awards 2017.

Now in its second year, there were nearly 300 nominations for the awards, which recognise excellence in education in Cornwall.

The shortlist includes finalists from Mevagissey School, Newquay Tretherras, Richard Lander School, Indian Queens School, Sir Robert Gefferys School, Truro & Penwith College, and many more.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony, held at Truro Cathedral on April 21. The event is run by education marketing and PR company EMPRA.

Nikki Baron, business development director at EMPRA, said: “These remarkable individuals are an inspiration to us all, they are changing lives and giving pupils and students in Cornwall incredible support and encouragement – far more than is on their job descriptions.

“To be shortlisted is a substantial achievement, so if you know any of them, please congratulate them!”

The Cornwall Teacher Awards have been judged by national education experts.

The shortlist

Headteacher of the year

Jane Scown – Indian Queens School

Mike Deacy – Acorn Care – Oak Tree School

Joanna Harvey – St Dennis School

Outstanding Teacher of the year

Karen Wakefield – St Columb Major School

Lucy Goy – Redruth School

David Buckingham – Pool Academy

Outstanding NQT of the year

Benjamin Ringrose – Mevagissey School

Mark Easter – Shortlanesend Primary School

Sarah Squires – Richard Lander School

Teaching Assistant of the year

Helen Speare – Delaware School

Joni Almond Geary – Oak Tree School

Jackie Hatton – Sir Robert Gefferys School



School Support Worker of the year

Kayley-Ann Raymond- Truro & Penwith College

Peter Wilson – Pool Academy

Sarah Le Vien – Representing Multiple Schools

Student Nominated Teacher of the year

Amy Brader – Poltair School

Lucy Goy – Redruth School

Aimee Wright – Newquay Tretherras

School Governor of the year

Sarah Douce – Threemilestone School

Phil Mason – Atlantic Centre of Excellence



Special Educational Needs Teacher of the year

David O’Neill – Treviglas Community College

Lisa Hosking – Truro & Penwith College

Sophie Rollason – Truro & Penwith College

FE Lecturer of the year

Dr Sue Skuse – Truro & Penwith College

Clive James – Truro & Penwith College

Hannah Stephens – Truro & Penwith College



School of the year

St Columb Major School

Lanivet Primary School

Roseland Community College

Trenance Learning Academy

Employer Engagement Initiative of the year

Truro & Penwith College – Public Services Team

Brannel School – Futures Project

Truro & Penwith College – Rick Stein Project

Pupil Well-being Initiative of the year

Marsha May – Wadebridge Primary School

Aspire Academies Trust

Truro & Penwith College

Lifetime Achievement Award