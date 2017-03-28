Thirty seven teachers, governors and support workers from schools and colleges across Cornwall have been shortlisted for the Cornwall Teacher Awards 2017.
Now in its second year, there were nearly 300 nominations for the awards, which recognise excellence in education in Cornwall.
The shortlist includes finalists from Mevagissey School, Newquay Tretherras, Richard Lander School, Indian Queens School, Sir Robert Gefferys School, Truro & Penwith College, and many more.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony, held at Truro Cathedral on April 21. The event is run by education marketing and PR company EMPRA.
Nikki Baron, business development director at EMPRA, said: “These remarkable individuals are an inspiration to us all, they are changing lives and giving pupils and students in Cornwall incredible support and encouragement – far more than is on their job descriptions.
“To be shortlisted is a substantial achievement, so if you know any of them, please congratulate them!”
The Cornwall Teacher Awards have been judged by national education experts.
The shortlist
Headteacher of the year
- Jane Scown – Indian Queens School
- Mike Deacy – Acorn Care – Oak Tree School
- Joanna Harvey – St Dennis School
Outstanding Teacher of the year
- Karen Wakefield – St Columb Major School
- Lucy Goy – Redruth School
- David Buckingham – Pool Academy
Outstanding NQT of the year
- Benjamin Ringrose – Mevagissey School
- Mark Easter – Shortlanesend Primary School
- Sarah Squires – Richard Lander School
Teaching Assistant of the year
- Helen Speare – Delaware School
- Joni Almond Geary – Oak Tree School
- Jackie Hatton – Sir Robert Gefferys School
School Support Worker of the year
- Kayley-Ann Raymond- Truro & Penwith College
- Peter Wilson – Pool Academy
- Sarah Le Vien – Representing Multiple Schools
Student Nominated Teacher of the year
- Amy Brader – Poltair School
- Lucy Goy – Redruth School
- Aimee Wright – Newquay Tretherras
School Governor of the year
- Sarah Douce – Threemilestone School
- Phil Mason – Atlantic Centre of Excellence
Special Educational Needs Teacher of the year
- David O’Neill – Treviglas Community College
- Lisa Hosking – Truro & Penwith College
- Sophie Rollason – Truro & Penwith College
FE Lecturer of the year
- Dr Sue Skuse – Truro & Penwith College
- Clive James – Truro & Penwith College
- Hannah Stephens – Truro & Penwith College
School of the year
- St Columb Major School
- Lanivet Primary School
- Roseland Community College
- Trenance Learning Academy
Employer Engagement Initiative of the year
- Truro & Penwith College – Public Services Team
- Brannel School – Futures Project
- Truro & Penwith College – Rick Stein Project
Pupil Well-being Initiative of the year
- Marsha May – Wadebridge Primary School
- Aspire Academies Trust
- Truro & Penwith College
Lifetime Achievement Award
- To be revealed on the night