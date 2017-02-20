Last call for business awards entries

The deadline for entering this year’s Cornwall Business Awards is fast approaching.

Businesses have until midnight on Sunday, March 12, to enter one or more of 14 categories.

The awards will then be presented in front of some 300 business leaders at a spectacular awards dinner at St Mellion International Resort on May 18, which many regard as the most important business gathering of the year in Cornwall.

Rugby hero and TV personality, Matt Dawson, has already been announced as the headline speaker for the prestigious event.

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Kim Conchie, said: “Every successful local business should appreciate the importance of these awards. I would urge as many as possible to get their entries in ahead of the deadline.

“Winning a Cornwall Business Award creates great publicity for your business and is also an excellent morale-booster for your hard working teams.”

The Cornwall Business Awards are organised and presented by Cornwall Development Company in association with Business Cornwall Magazine and the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.

For a full list of the award categories and criteria, and an online entry form, click here.