College receives national award

Truro and Penwith College has received the Association of Colleges Beacon Award for Governance and Leadership for the College’s improvement since it merged.

The award, sponsored by the Education and Training Foundation, recognised the college for its skill in bringing together the management teams and governing bodies of two colleges performing at different strengths. The merged college, Truro and Penwith College, was graded as Outstanding by Ofsted in February 2016.

Principal David Walrond said: “Leaders and governors here are delighted that the outstanding work done in Cornwall in redeveloping a college and its community has received national recognition and will be shared as best practice across the whole sector.

“This is a particularly welcome award because it celebrates the crucial work of governance in successful colleges, and governors’ huge contributions to delivering the best education and skills do not always get the recognition they deserve. The award is also a great boost to all working hard towards the opening of a new further education campus at Callywith, Bodmin, this September.”