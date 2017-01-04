Teacher Awards deadline extended

The entry deadline for the Cornwall Teacher Awards has been extended to Friday January 13.

The awards have quickly built a reputation as one of the most important events in Cornwall’s education calendar.

Recognising excellence in education across Cornwall, these awards are the only scheme of its kind in the Duchy.

Nikki Baron, business development manager at EMPRA, the organiser of the Cornwall Teacher Awards, said: “We are really excited by the number and quality of entries already made to this year’s awards.

“Now the Christmas holidays have come to an end, we hope the extra 14 days will help individuals across Cornwall to get involved and celebrate teachers’ success in this remarkable county.”

Entries will be judged by an expert panel and the awards are currently sponsored by: West Briton, The University of St Mark and St John, The University of Exeter, Holywell Bay Fun Park, CIOS Enterprise Adviser Programme, Truro and Penwith College, Cornwall College Group, Schools Week, Business Cornwall and CHAOS Group.

Entry is free and winners will be announced at a special ceremony held at Truro Cathedral on April 21.

To view this year’s categories and enter or nominate, click here.