Rugby hero to speak at awards

Rugby World Cup winner Matt Dawson has been confirmed as guest speaker at this year’s Cornwall Business Awards.

Dawson was as a member of the England rugby union squad that won the World Cup in 2003. With 77 appearances for his country, he is England’s most-capped scrum half.

He is now a regular radio presenter on BBC 5 Live and a well-known TV personality in his role as team captain on the popular BBC show, A Question of Sport.

The Cornwall Business Awards are organised and presented by Cornwall Development Company (CDC) in association with Business Cornwall magazine and the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.

CDC chairman, Colin Dennis, said: “We are thrilled that Matt Dawson has agreed to be our guest speaker at this year’s awards. Not only is Matt an exceptional sporting hero, he has also gone on to achieve outstanding success off the field, with a brilliant career in broadcasting and a number of innovative business ventures.

“Matt has a reputation as a hugely entertaining and inspiring speaker, so he is the perfect choice for our awards night.”

Dawson added: “It’s a great honour to be invited to speak at such an important awards ceremony. There seems to be an amazing range of exciting and creative business ideas coming out of Cornwall right now, so I am really keen to find out more about the local business people who are driving all this success.

“I don’t get an opportunity to visit this beautiful part of the world as often as I would like, so being able to do that and to meet all the finalists from this year’s awards will be a real buzz for me.”

Any business based in Cornwall or the Isles of Scilly can enter one or more of 14 award categories, which include Best New Business, Best Family Business and Best International Business.

The spectacular awards dinner at St Mellion International on Thursday, May 18 is one of the most important dates in the Cornwall business calendar. It is always a sell-out event, with over 300 key business leaders expected to attend this year.

Entries for the Cornwall Business Awards 2017 should be made online and the closing date for entries is midnight, Sunday, March 12.

A full list of the award categories and criteria, and an online entry form, click here.