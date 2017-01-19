Entries are now open on the most prestigious business awards in the Duchy.

The Cornwall Business Awards are organised and presented by Cornwall Development Company (CDC) in association with Business Cornwall magazine and the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.

Any business based in Cornwall or the Isles of Scilly can enter one or more of 14 award categories, which include Best New Business and Best Family Business. Around 300 business leaders will attend a spectacular awards dinner at St Mellion International Resort on Thursday, May 18, which many regard as the most important business event of the year in Cornwall.

CDC chairman, Colin Dennis, said: “As these awards enter their 12th year, we continue to be amazed by the creativity and ingenuity of our local business leaders. Every year we uncover exciting new stories about the outstanding successes they have achieved. It is great to be able to show our appreciation for all their hard work and for the vital contribution they make to our local economy.”

Kim Conchie, chief executive of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, which is sponsoring the ‘Winner of Winners’ award, added: “One of the things I love about the Cornwall Business Awards is that they offer equal opportunities for recognition to all sizes of businesses, from small, owner-managed companies to large scale organisations. It is always really impressive on awards night to see the incredible range of businesses operating in Cornwall and to learn more about the talented people who run them.

“No business in Cornwall can afford to ignore the importance of these awards. So I would urge as many as possible to start preparing their entries now.”

Entries for the Cornwall Business Awards 2017 should be made online and the closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday, March 12.

For a full list of categories and to enter, click here.