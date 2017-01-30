Double awards joy for Eden Project

The most distinguished names and companies in the south west have celebrated the incredible training achievements of individuals and businesses at a glittering awards ceremony.

The Excellence in Business Training Awards 2017, hosted by CCB (Cornwall College Business), saw more than 180 people gather at The Headland in Newquay on Friday night (Jan 27) to recognise exceptional training and development in organisations across the region.

This year saw double winners Eden Project proudly accept the Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Medium/Large (51+ employees) Award as well as the Training Programme of the Year Award.

Pendennis Shipyard Ltd won the Outstanding Commitment to Training Large (150+ employees), while a special 10th Anniversary Award went to Fit N Fun Kids for its ongoing commitment and dedication to training over the last ten years.

Raoul Humphreys Acting CEO of The Cornwall College Group, opened the evening and congratulated all nominees on their success. “The standard of nominations this year was exceptional,” he said. “The winners deserve particular praise for being recognised as the best in their category.

“It’s been a wonderful night of entertainment and celebrations and I’ve been humbled to be part of it. Congratulations to all the shortlisted companies and individuals and to our winners tonight.”

Full list of winners and runners-up

Outstanding Commitment to Training Small (1 – 50 Employees)

(Sponsored by The Growth Hub)

Winner:

The Park Cornwall

Runners-up:

Cornwall Neighbourhoods for Change (CN4C)

Minear Engineering Ltd

Outstanding Commitment to Training Medium (51 – 149 Employees)

(Sponsored by Cormac Solutions Ltd)

Winner:

Blue Flame (Cornwall) Ltd

Runners-up:

Hydra (South West) Ltd

Deer Park Country House Hotel

Outstanding Commitment to Training Large (150 plus employees)

(Sponsored by Concorde Group)

Winner:

Pendennis Shipyard Ltd

Runners-up:

Eden Project

Fugro Geo-Services Ltd

Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Small (1-50 employees)

(Sponsored by Cornwall Care)

Winner:

Truro Tractors

Runners-up:

Buttons Accounting Limited

Waldon Security

Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Medium/Large (51+ employees)

(Sponsored by CCB)

Winner:

Eden Project

Runners-up:

Redrow (West Country)

The Wrigley Company Limited

Individual Champion to Staff Development

(Sponsored by Sapience HR)

Winner:

Karen Oldham-Waring – Sunflower Training & Consultancy

Runners-up:

David Sharland – Flying Fish Seafoods Ltd

Heidi Whitehead – Dash

Training Programme of the Year

(Sponsored by Invictus Trust)

Winner:

Eden Project

Runners-up:

2 Sisters Red Meat Ltd

Battling On

Individual Achievement

(Sponsored by Unlocking Potential)

Winner:

George Autie – Fugro Geo-Services Ltd

Runners-up:

Ben Mailes – Cornwall Council

Kella Thompson – Driveline GB Ltd

Young Apprentice of the Year (16-18 years old)

(Sponsored by Business Cornwall)

Winner:

Chloe George – Trevalsa Court Hotel

Runners-up:

Oliver Matthews – Blue Flame (Cornwall) Ltd

Callum Rosser – Cornwall Council

Apprentice of the Year (19+ years old)

(Sponsored by Pirate FM)

Winner:

Wesley Ashwell – The Globe Restaurant with Room in Fowey

Runners-up: