Deadline looms for 30 under 30 entries

There are only a few days left to enter the inaugural Cornwall 30 under 30 Awards.

30 under 30 has been launched by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce in partnership with networking group The Hub, Business Cornwall magazine and Avanti Communications plc, to discover the 30 most innovative entrepreneurs and employees aged under 30 who are making a real difference in Cornwall.

To be eligible for 30 under 30, entrants must be either employees or self-employed, working in Cornwall and under 30 years of age by the nomination deadline date, December 31. Nominations can come from local businesses and the third sector.

Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, said: “We want to highlight the great contribution being made by young people to Cornish commercial life and send a message to local businesses that it’s good to celebrate success and nurture the business leaders of tomorrow.”

To find out more about 30 under 30 and to nominate yourself or a colleague, click here.

The 30 recipients of the award will appear in a special feature in Business Cornwall magazine.

Click here to subscribe to Business Cornwall magazine