New head chef at C-Bay

The C-Bay bar and bistro overlooking Crantock Bay has a new head chef.

Jack Stephens has joined after three years at the helm of the Flying Boat on Tresco.

Since opening an extension earlier last year, C-Bay has increased its table covers and been granted a wedding licence.

“We’re really pleased with the way our business grew in 2019 and are delighted that Jack has now joined to add some extra culinary flair,” said director Nina Eyles. “These are exciting times for us and we look forward to increasing our opening hours and welcoming more guests in 2020.”