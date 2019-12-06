Coodes expands probate team

Coodes Solicitors has expanded its wills, probate and trusts team in Penzance.

Alan Gates is a chartered legal executive with 17 years’ experience. He has lived in Penzance for 25 years and joins Coodes from Redruth firm Thurstan Hoskin, where he was head of the private client department.

Sarah Cornish, partner and head of the wills, probate and trusts department at Coodes Solicitors, said: “Alan’s appointment is part of our expansion as a result of growing demand from clients in west Cornwall and it is fantastic to welcome him to our team.

“Alan has an impressive set of qualifications and experience and, being locally-based, is part of the community. He brings a wealth of experience of working with the diverse range of people we support, including elderly clients, and is highly knowledgeable on tax planning.”