A year of growth for Coodes

Coodes Solicitors has expanded its teams across Cornwall by appointing six new lawyers in the last two months. These latest appointments bring to 32 the total number of new recruits to the south west law firm during 2019.

Coodes has made a number of strategic external appointments in addition to promoting existing members of its teams. The new lawyers are now in post in Coodes’ residential property, commercial disputes, commercial property, family, and in the wills, probate and trusts teams. They are based across the firm’s network of offices from Penzance in the west to Liskeard in the east.

Megan Eaton and Ivelina Marinova have increased capacity in Coodes’ commercial disputes team to help meet growing demand from businesses. Eaton has joined as a trainee, having recently completed her LPC (Legal Practice Course), while former legal secretary Marinova has been promoted to paralegal.

Chartered legal executive Helen Redington is the newest member of the firm’s growing commercial property team, while Poppy Phipps is a key addition to Coodes’ family team, which also has a specialism in mental health work.

Alan Gates has joined the wills, probate and trusts team, bringing 17 years’ experience. A Chartered legal executive, Gates is a full member of STEP, the global professional body that sets the standard for lawyers, accountants and financial advisors who help families plan for their futures.

Teresa Scoular is the latest member of the residential property team, bringing 30 years of conveyancing experience.

Coodes’ chairman Peter Lamble said: “2019 has been a very busy year for Coodes and we are expanding our teams to respond to growing demand for our expertise. It is fantastic to finish off the year by welcoming six excellent new lawyers to the firm.”