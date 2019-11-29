Titterington quits as airport MD

Al Titterington has resigned from his position as managing director at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

A statement issued this morning said:

“We can confirm that Al Titterington has resigned from his position as Managing Director of Cornwall Airport Limited (CAL) and will leave the business in February 2020.

“Al leaves to take on a Director role at Birmingham Airport and we wish him all the best in his future career.

“In his tenure as Managing Director, Al has driven significant success and growth at the Airport, and leaves the business in a strong position for this to continue. The process for recruiting a new Managing Director will commence shortly.”

Titterington joined the airport in 2006 as operations director, before becoming MD in January 2010.