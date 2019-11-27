New chairman at Parnall Group

Parnall Group Ltd has welcomed the arrival of Nick Buckland OBE as its new chairman.

Buckland is an experienced chair, trustee and director of a wide range of organisations in the public, private and voluntary sectors. He brings a wealth of experience in governance, innovation and technology across a variety of industrial and commercial sectors.

Buckland said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Parnall Group at such an exciting time in their journey. I think the array of ongoing projects and the opportunities they offer are a good fit for my skills set and experience and I am looking forward to working with a strong and very capable team.”

Matt Belcher, meanwhile, who has been working with Parnall Group Ltd in a consultant capacity, has been named chief commercial officer, which follows the recent appointment of Adam Parnall as Trelonk director, managing operations at the 130-acre farm and estate on the Roseland with specific responsibility for the Parnall Bio Engineering Ltd project.

Mark Parnall, founder of Parnall Group Ltd and co-founder of local peer to peer lender Folk2Folk, said: “We are at a pivotal point in the development of the company and we are delighted to welcome Nick as our chairman to take us forward with our ambitions.”

Parnall Group is a diverse range of companies operating in the innovation, legal and financial service sectors. In its portfolio, it includes: Parnall Bio Engineering, Smart Alternative Reality Area (SARA Project), Trelonk, Parnall Marine, Parnall Foundation, and Parnall Aircraft Company.

Parnalls Solicitors and NetRights also operate within Parnall Group Ltd.