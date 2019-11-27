New chairman at Parnall Group

By
Nick Eyriey
-
0
29
Nick Buckland

Parnall Group Ltd has welcomed the arrival of Nick Buckland OBE as its new chairman.

Buckland is an experienced chair, trustee and director of a wide range of organisations in the public, private and voluntary sectors. He brings a wealth of experience in governance, innovation and technology across a variety of industrial and commercial sectors.

Buckland said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Parnall Group at such an exciting time in their journey. I think the array of ongoing projects and the opportunities they offer are a good fit for my skills set and experience and I am looking forward to working with a strong and very capable team.”

Matt Belcher, meanwhile, who has been working with Parnall Group Ltd in a consultant capacity, has been named chief commercial officer, which follows the recent appointment of Adam Parnall as Trelonk director, managing operations at the 130-acre farm and estate on the Roseland with specific responsibility for the Parnall Bio Engineering Ltd project.

Mark Parnall, founder of Parnall Group Ltd and co-founder of local peer to peer lender Folk2Folk, said: “We are at a pivotal point in the development of the company and we are delighted to welcome Nick as our chairman to take us forward with our ambitions.”

Parnall Group is a diverse range of companies operating in the innovation, legal and financial service sectors. In its portfolio, it includes: Parnall Bio Engineering, Smart Alternative Reality Area (SARA Project), Trelonk, Parnall Marine, Parnall Foundation, and Parnall Aircraft Company.

Parnalls Solicitors and NetRights also operate within Parnall Group Ltd.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here