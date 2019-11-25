Four trainees are continuing their career journeys, having successfully completed their training to become newly-qualified solicitors at Cornwall-based law firm Stephens Scown LLP.

The group of newly qualified solicitors has joined a number of teams across the firm, having trained for two years. Each trainee has spent time with three teams during their traineeship, covering a wide range of civil law services.

Brittany Allen, James Snell and Jessica George have joined the real estate team as fully-fledged solicitors, while Megan Spalding takes on a new role as a solicitor in the private client team.

Liz Allen, partner in the family team and training principal for the firm, said: “It has been a real pleasure getting to know the 2017 trainees over their years of training at the firm, and I am proud to see their progression from trainees into competent and well-rounded newly qualified solicitors joining across a wide range of legal areas.

“They are a real credit to the firm and I look forward to seeing their successes in the future.”