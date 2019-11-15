Coodes Solicitors has responded to growing demand for its commercial property expertise in Truro by recruiting a specialist property lawyer with four decades of experience.

The south west law firm has appointed Jonny Hall to its Truro office to advise businesses on buying, selling or developing commercial premises.

Hall’s appointment is the latest in a series of strategic developments to grow Coodes’ commercial property team, enhancing the firm’s offering to business clients.

With a background in law firms in London, Bristol, the home counties and the south west, Hall qualified as a solicitor in 1978 and brings nearly 40 years’ experience in property law.

Hall joined Coodes after relocating to west Cornwall. He said: “I love Cornwall and when I decided to make the move, Coodes was the obvious next step for me. It’s a very well-regarded firm with a friendly approach.

“Commercial property is a fascinating area of law and this role will enable me to continue to hone my professional skills and maintain my expertise. I look forward to working with the rest of the team to support businesses in Truro and beyond.”