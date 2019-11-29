Coodes expands conveyancing team

Coodes Solicitors has expanded its conveyancing team in south east Cornwall.

Teresa Scoular joins the law firm’s Liskeard office, bringing 30 years of conveyancing experience, the past 12 of which have been spent with Parnalls in Launceston, where she was a residential conveyancing manager.

Coodes’ head of residential property, Sarah Cowley, said: “I would like to extend a warm welcome to Teresa, who joins our award-winning team at a really exciting time.

“Teresa’s arrival will enable us to support more of our clients in Liskeard and the surrounding area to buy or sell their properties. We are a large regional firm but know how important it is to offer a local service. Having Teresa in our Liskeard office means we can provide clients in south wast Cornwall with a highly experienced locally-based conveyancer.”