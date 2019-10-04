Property expert returns to Coodes

Property lawyer and Partner Helen Willett has returned to Coodes Solicitors.

Her appointment is the latest in a series of strategic changes marking a new chapter for the firm’s commercial property team.

Based in Penzance, Willett advises on the sale and purchase of commercial property. She is also head of the firm’s business services team, which offers businesses a full legal service, including corporate and commercial, employment law, commercial property and dispute resolution.

She originally joined Coodes in 2012, having relocated to Penzance from London, where, as a partner for international law firm SJ Berwin, she worked on the £1.8 billion Regent Street Property partnership and advised British Land on a major deal, involving 35 supermarkets. She joined peer-to-peer lending platform Folk2Folk as head of legal in October 2017.

Willett said: “I am delighted to be returning to Coodes at such an important time for the business services team.

“I look forward to working with the rest of the Coodes team to deliver a first-class, full service to our business clients across the south west and beyond.”

Coodes also recently appointed solicitor Jonathan Hall, who brings decades of commercial property experience to the team.

Head of commercial property at Coodes Solicitors, Jo Morgan, said: “I am delighted to welcome back Helen and to bring Jonathan to the team. Helen’s experience of working on a diverse and high-profile range of commercial property matters in Cornwall, London and internationally, along with Jonathan’s extensive property pedigree and the combined expertise of our whole team, will provide our clients with confidence that they are in the very best hands.”