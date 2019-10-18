Gendall Design has appointed a new senior management team to lead its expansion plans.

Greg Welch, who originally joined the Gendall team in 2017 as operations director, has been named MD, while John Lowdon is new creative strategic director having joined the Falmouth agency from Vitamin Cornwall.

With lead technology roles for MTV, Comic Relief, Virgin and the BBC, Rob Stanford joins as director of technology, bringing his specialist knowledge in modern web architectures, blockchain, and Voice technologies.

CEO Tess Gendall said: “Gendall has just celebrated its 33rd birthday and far from resting on our laurels we are now looking to the next 30 years.

“In all that we have accomplished to date, we have laid the foundation to achieve even greater things. I look forward to working with our exciting and innovative leadership team to unlock future growth opportunities benefiting our clients’ businesses, our people and our culture.”