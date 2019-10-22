Penderlaw has recently welcomed two new members of the team with Billie-May Ewudzi and Alice Malton joining the firm.

Ewudzi joined Penderlaw as a legal assistant in the property team after achieving a first-class law degree from UWE Bristol. She plans to continue studying at post-graduate level and complete the LPC in the future.

Malton grew up in Cornwall before moving to Bath to study English Literature with Creative Writing at University. She has also joined the firm as a legal assistant.

Robin Pender, principal at Penderlaw, said: “We feel very fortunate to be able to recruit such high calibre individuals to join the team. I’m glad that both Billie-May and Alice are enjoying their roles and look forward to seeing them thrive at Penderlaw.”