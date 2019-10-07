Falmouth Harbour Commissioners (FHC) has recruited an apprentice assistant harbour master as part of a programme to develop specialist skills through hands on learning within the marine sector in Cornwall.

Environmental science graduate, Tim Jones, has extensive experience in a wide range of marine activities including sailing and diving – his previous post was as first mate and relief captain on a large sailing yacht.

Harbour master Mark Sansom said: “We are delighted to have recruited Tim into our organisation.

“The apprenticeship gives us the opportunity to provide a combination of practical and theoretical training which will leave him well equipped to pursue a career in the ports industry. This post will add to our operational resilience and provide a route for succession in a specialised area.”

Jones added: “I was really pleased to be offered this opportunity with FHC. It has given me the chance to base myself in an area that I love as well as undertaking a diverse programme of training. I have been made to feel very welcome.”

Dave Martin, apprenticeship assessor at Cornwall Marine Network, said: “We are excited to be working with Falmouth Harbour Commissioners to design and co-deliver a bespoke leadership and management programme focusing on the maritime core themes required to become a harbour master of the future and look forward to supporting Tim in the process.”

Jointly overseen by FHC and Cornwall Marine Network, the apprenticeship includes both on and off the job training. The training will last for 18 months and successful completion will result in authorisation as assistant harbour master.