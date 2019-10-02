Folk2Folk names new MD

Folk2Folk has confirmed its new MD and added four members to its board.

Roy Warren, who had been filling the role for the past few months in an interim capacity, officially replaces former CEO Giles Cross as the company’s new boss.

Warren was previously head of risk and loan portfolio at Folk2Folk, and brings considerable experience in corporate banking, asset finance, origination, risk and portfolio management gained over 37 years of senior level roles with Hill Samuel and RBS respectively.

Additionally, the peer-to-peer lender has doubled the size of its board with the appointment of four new non-executive directors.

Alex Daly is a chief financial officer with an extensive range of both accounting, risk and business experience, while Graham Dingle brings 50 years’ small business experience with specialist knowledge of farming and agricultural businesses.

Justin Abbott is a technology leader with experience across both start-ups, scale-ups and large corporates and Megan McCracken is a strategy and transformation executive with over 20 years of experience across global businesses, including HSBC and Citigroup.

Co-founder Mark Parnall has stepped down from the board to focus on his other businesses, but remains a major shareholder.

Warren said: “We’re delighted to warmly welcome our new board members who bring a broad range of technology, finance, general business and sector experience to complement the skills and knowledge of our current members.

“I am in no doubt the company will benefit from the perspectives they offer and the enthusiasm they bring. I look forward to leading Folk2Folk onto its next stage of development.

“I would like to personally thank Mark Parnall for his significant and vital role in bringing Folk2Folk from concept, through start-up to becoming ‘The Local Lending Movement’ it is today.”