Bowley is latest Ignition asset

Truro-based vehicle and asset finance company, Ignition, has appointed a new business development manager.

Richard Bowley has 27 years’ experience in the south west business community, including 11 years as relationship manager with Lloyds Banking Group.

In his new role, Bowley will be looking to maximise new business opportunities predominantly across Ignition’s heartland in Cornwall and Devon.

MD Paul Caunter said: “It’s an exciting time for Richard to be joining us, hot on the heels of a number of other appointments including Ele Smith as business development manager and Tony Holton as sales manager.

“With a strengthened team we will be increasing our presence in the business community, maximising opportunities, and consolidating our reputation for outstanding customer service.”