SCC boosts valuation team

Stratton Creber Commercial (SCC) has strengthened its valuation team in Truro with the appointment of Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) registered valuer Philip Treveil.

Originally from Kent, Treveil studied archaeology at University College London and worked in archaeology for a number of years, including as a senior archaeologist at the Museum of London, supervising excavations.

He then trained as a chartered surveyor with a property firm in Kent and held a number of professional roles, gaining experience in the commercial, medical, development and residential sectors. He moved to the west country two years ago and worked in Plymouth before taking up his post with commercial property consultant SCC in Truro.

SCC director Tom Neville, says: “Philip’s experience is a real asset to our company and we are delighted to have him on board to strengthen our team.”