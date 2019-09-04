Cornish preparatory school Polwhele House has appointed a new head to start this autumn.

Hilary Mann, formerly Head of Roselyon School in Lanlivery, becomes Polwhele’s fifth head since the school was founded in 1981 by Richard and Rosemary White.

“I am delighted to be joining such a prestigious and popular preparatory school in the heart of Cornwall,” she said.

“I am looking forward to working closely with staff, parents and the children themselves to help take the school forward and to further develop and improve on the educational and pastoral offering.”

Richard White, chairman of the managing council of Polwhele House, said: “We look forward to welcoming Hilary to Polwhele as she spends time getting to know the school and meeting parents, and also supporting her in enhancing the school’s further development during the next academic year.”