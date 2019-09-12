New director at Sapience HR

Cornish human resources company, Sapience HR, has appointed a second director.

Amanda Paddy, who has worked at the company since 2012, steps into the role of director alongside founder Sue Hook, as both look to strengthen the knowledge and skills the company can offer to businesses in Cornwall.

The move comes as Paddy achieves the Level 7 Advanced Award in Employment Law, a qualification which will add to her existing breadth of HR expertise and add to her new role, alongside her membership to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

Paddy’s new position as director has paved the way for growth in the Sapience team with the addition of two new members who strengthen and diversify the business’ services, including key skills in mental health in the workplace and employee recruitment, engagement and retention.

Sue Hook said: “Amanda is a true asset to the business. We’re very excited to see how we can take the business to the next level together by continuing to deliver excellent services to our existing client base as well as reaching new businesses and making more of an impact.”