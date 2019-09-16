Fresh spark for Ignition

Truro-based Ignition, a leading provider of vehicle and asset finance for UK SMEs, is welcoming a new business development manager to its growing team.

Ele Smith is already an active member of the business community in the south west region, previously working at Santander as director of transactional banking and liquidity for Bristol, Devon and Cornwall.

MD, Paul Caunter, said: “We’re thrilled to have Ele on board. She is highly regarded in the business community and has a strong track-record for delivering excellent solutions and forging lasting relationships with clients.”

Ignition offers finance for a wide range of business assets from plant and machinery to vehicles and business equipment, as well providing general business loans.