Flybe appoints new COO

Regional airline Flybe has appointed a new chief operations officer.

Parent company, Connect Airways, announced today (Sept 5) that Chris Hope will take up the position from November 4.

With over 30 years of aviation experience, Hope has held a number of senior positions at easyJet including director of flight operations, head of operations strategy and change, and head of easyJet’s main base at Gatwick. He is also a qualified captain, most recently flying the Airbus A320.

He will report directly to Connect Airways CEO, Mark Anderson, who said: “I am delighted that Chris will be joining our leadership team. His experience is impressive – an inspirational leader who has successfully delivered significant change and improvement throughout his career.

“His appointment supports our delivery of a safe and secure operation while we continue to enhance the experience we offer our customers.”