New directors at Cornwall Care

Cornwall Care has appointed three new executive directors after a rigorous three-month recruitment and probationary process.

Richard Bates, who has many years’ senior level experience in the NHS, joins as director of finance; Richard Nixon-Eckersall, a retired brigadier who formerly worked at one of the highest strategic levels in NATO, is the charity’s new director of workforce and organisational development and Tracy Hampson, who has had a range of senior leadership roles in health, social and community care, has become director of operations.

Cornwall Care hasn’t had a full, substantive executive team of directors since 2017 – making these appointments especially important.

“I’m delighted to confirm that this distinguished trio of directors is now in place,” said chief executive Anne Thomas. “They all come with outstanding credentials and I’m excited that Cornwall Care is benefiting from their considerable expertise.

“As the largest care provider in Cornwall with more beds than the NHS, our aim is to achieve a consistently high quality of service for our clients, whilst also ensuring a well-supported working environment for our staff. Our new directors are key to making that happen and it’s my absolute pleasure to welcome them to the Cornwall Care board.”