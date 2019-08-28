Marine-i supports AMOG recruit

Marine engineering consultant, AMOG, has recruited Peter Mazurenko as a renewable energy engineer for its Falmouth office, thanks to the support of the Marine-i project.

Mazurenko grew up in Cornwall and attended school in Penzance, before graduating with a first class honours degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Surrey.

With the help of Dawn McColl, who is based at Falmouth Marine School and supports businesses who are engaged in the Marine-i project with recruitment, AMOG successfully recruited Mazurenko from a large pool of well qualified and skilled candidates.

The Marine-i project, part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and supported by Unlocking Potential, seeks to find graduate-level talent to help Cornish and Isles of Scilly businesses innovate and grow by providing new marine products and services.

McColl said: “AMOG is a dynamic and innovative company to work for, with offices in Australia, Falmouth and the USA. Peter has spent four weeks in Melbourne for a full induction to understand the company’s processes and capabilities.”

Mazurenko added: “Since returning to Cornwall, I have been heading up the building of the AMOG Wave Energy Convertor (WEC).

“This technology was initially built as a scale model and tested in the Coast Laboratory at Plymouth University prior to going into the production of a larger-scale technology demonstrator model.

“Our team had to overcome a number of challenges, including some extreme weather conditions, but we were delighted to announce that first power was produced by the technology demonstrator on August 15.”

The launch and generation of first power from this device is the culmination of thousands of hours of wave energy research, hydrodynamic analysis, structural design, hull fabrication, and electrical integration work.

AMOG’s CEO Ben Clark said: “We are delighted to have Peter in our team and are looking forward to the completion of the test program and the insights it will bring for the future development of this innovative technology.”