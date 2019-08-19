College names new principal

The Cornwall College Group (TCCG) has announced the appointment of a new principal and chief executive.

John Evans, who has more than 30 years’ experience in FE Colleges in the south west, will take over full-time from interim principal and chief executive, Dr Elaine McMahon during the autumn term.

Chair of the TCCG board, Dr Ian Tunbridge, said the college was thrilled to secure an outstanding leader in education.

“John’s obvious passion and enthusiasm for delivering innovative teaching and learning, and ensuring that all learners have an outstanding experience resonated with everyone,” he said.

“In the meantime, we are fortunate that Dr Elaine McMahon will continue as interim principal and chief executive, ensuring the sustainable long-term future of our colleges for the benefit of our communities and the region.”

Evans has held the post of principal of Yeovil College since January 2014, following a role as vice principal for curriculum and quality of Swindon College.

He also worked at Bridgwater and South Devon Colleges, as head of motor vehicle, construction & engineering and head of technology respectively.

Evans took on the additional role as an Ofsted inspector across the country in 2011.