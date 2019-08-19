Accountant welcomes new trainees

The Truro office of accountancy firm, Bishop Fleming, continues to expand with the recent recruitment of three new trainees.

The appointments of Alice Harry, Jacob Fletcher and Callum Palmer come as the firm celebrates its centenary year.

Harry is a graduate trainee from the University of West of England who has just completed her degree in Accounting and Finance. Working towards her ACA qualification, She will embark on a 36-month training program with the firm, starting in January.

Fletcher has joined the Truro office from the firm’s Bristol office, working as an audit and assurance assistant. He joined Bishop Fleming after completing his A-levels at Truro College two years ago and is currently working with the firms support towards gaining his AAT qualification.

Palmer, meanwhile, has joined as an audit assistant and has just started working towards his ACA qualification, supported by the firm.

Bishop Fleming’s Truro partner, Allison Beer, said: “We are so pleased to have all three new starters joining us. Alice and Jake are both great examples of how you can return to your home county and find great work here in Cornwall and we are really delighted to be attracting trainees like Callum to Cornwall at such an exciting time for the firm.”