New head chef at Driftwood Hotel

The Michelin-starred restaurant at the Driftwood Hotel on the Roseland has appointed a new head chef.

Oliver Pierrepont will be bringing his wealth of experience to Driftwood from La Trompette, replacing Chris Eden who has been at the Portscatho hotel for over 12 years.

Pierrepont has 15 years’ experience in the industry, having worked at such establishments as Le Manoir aux Quat Saisons and Claridge’s. For the past five years he has been at the Michelin-starred La Trompette in west London.

He works specifically with modern French and European food which he will be incorporating into the offering at Driftwood from August 7.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Driftwood. My most recent role, with Rob Weston at La Trompette, allowed me to develop so much as a cook and as a manager, and led to me understanding what I truly love about cooking.

“I can’t wait to start my new position, build the team and make the most of the fantastic produce and great suppliers here in Cornwall. I’m also really looking forward to putting my own mark on the menu and building on the great reputation that the Driftwood already has.”

Driftwood owner, Paul Robinson, added: “We are really looking forward to Olly joining us next month and bringing his expertise to our award-winning restaurant.

“We’re not only looking forward to welcoming a hugely talented chef to the team, but we’re also excited for him to put his stamp on our food offering and work on refreshing the menu.

“We wish our current chef, Chris Eden, all the best in his next role.”